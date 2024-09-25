Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $114.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

