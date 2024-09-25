Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.44 and last traded at $93.68. Approximately 1,446,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,183,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

