Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.47

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

