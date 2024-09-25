Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.47

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRTBY
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.