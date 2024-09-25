Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

First Horizon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FHN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 79.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 48.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 349,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,893 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in First Horizon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

