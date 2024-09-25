Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after buying an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

