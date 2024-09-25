Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.33. Weibo shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 191,746 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $123,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

