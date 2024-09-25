Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Walt Disney by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 738,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

