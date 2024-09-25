Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.