Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $168.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

