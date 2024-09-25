Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

