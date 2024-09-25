Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,568 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,755,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $119.06.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

