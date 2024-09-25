Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

