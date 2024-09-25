Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 24 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $582.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.