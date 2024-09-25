Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 42,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 13.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
