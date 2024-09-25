Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,365 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
