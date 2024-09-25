Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,331,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

