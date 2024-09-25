Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

