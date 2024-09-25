Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

