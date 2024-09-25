Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $35.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

