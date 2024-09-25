Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.14. The company has a market capitalization of $812.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

