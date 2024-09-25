Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.