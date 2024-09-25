Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

