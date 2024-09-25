Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $564,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

