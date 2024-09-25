Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

