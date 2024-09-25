Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,027,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

