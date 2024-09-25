Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,203,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,733 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.