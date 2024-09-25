Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,660,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,396,000 after purchasing an additional 197,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

