Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

