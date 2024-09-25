Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,861 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $197.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

