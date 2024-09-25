Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

