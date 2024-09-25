Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $894.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

