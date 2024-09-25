Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

