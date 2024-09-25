Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $389.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.