Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

