Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 646,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 222,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,670,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

