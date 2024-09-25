Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.