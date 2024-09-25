Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

