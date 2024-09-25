Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

