Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.73. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 335,781 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.