Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.73. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 335,781 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 208,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 296,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 80.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 199,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

