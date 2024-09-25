Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 541,068 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGI remained flat at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

