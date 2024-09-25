Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 1152618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,193,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 143,270 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

