Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $22.45 Million Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,643 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

