Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $34.35 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for 1.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Valaris worth $34,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 14.7% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186,076 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,289,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VAL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

