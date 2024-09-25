Whitebox Advisors LLC Increases Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 846,940 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Grifols worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Grifols by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 388,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,787,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,744,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the period.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

