Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 98,192 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,439,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,192 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BHC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.