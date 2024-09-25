Whitebox Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,974 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 1.8% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $63,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

