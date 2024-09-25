WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.37

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.37. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 97,905 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

