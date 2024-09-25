Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

