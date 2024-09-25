Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $383.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.05 and a 200-day moving average of $358.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.