Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

